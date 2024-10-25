2 critically hurt dozens wounded in rocket fire to Galilee

At least eight people were hurt, two critically in a rocket attack on Friday. The critically hurt men were in their 20s and an 80-year-old man was in serious condition after rockets hit the Galilee town of Majd al-Kurum.
The military said Hezbollah fired a barrage of some 30 rockets at the Upper Galilee region. Some were intercepted but others landed causing injury and damage.
Israel's emergency rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA) said the wounded were transported to area hospitals among them some also suffering from shock.
Hezbollah targeted the Galilee since the early morning hours causing fires in the community of Shomera near the border with Lebanon.
Since 4pm local 45 projectiles were launched against Israel from Lebanon the military said.
