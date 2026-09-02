IDF commander removed from position after praying with Jewish extremists in Qusra

The IDF has completed its investigation into footage showing soldiers praying alongside rioters who established an outpost and besieged a family home in the West Bank town of Qusra. A reserve commander was removed from command duties, though he will be allowed to remain in the military.

According to the investigation, a commander and three other soldiers whose mission was to secure the area and prevent friction were asked by the outpost rioters to help complete a prayer quorum, or a minyan. The force commander agreed, and he and two other soldiers prayed at the outpost and were filmed from a distance. The footage was later circulated internationally with claims that the IDF was cooperating with the rioters instead of evacuating them.

A commander and three soldiers pray with Jewish extremists in Qusra

The commander was suspended from his position following the incident, and it has now been decided to remove him from command roles. However, he will be allowed to continue serving in non-command positions in the battalion. The IDF investigation also distinguished between the commander and the soldiers, who were not punished.

The IDF said that “the review found that this was a reserve force acting in accordance with the instructions of the force commander, who led the activity contrary to what was expected of him and contrary to the instructions he had been given.”

According to the IDF, those instructions were “to remain in the area in order to maintain complete separation between the two populations and to refrain from actions that could be interpreted as identification with or support for illegal activity at the outpost that caused damage.”