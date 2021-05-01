U.S., NATO formally begin final phase of pullout from Afghanistan

The final phase of ending the United States' "forever war" in Afghanistan formally began Saturday after 20 years as the last U.S. and NATO troops are expected to withdraw by the end of summer.

The final phase of ending the United States' "forever war" in Afghanistan formally began Saturday after 20 years as the last U.S. and NATO troops are expected to withdraw by the end of summer.

The final phase of ending the United States' "forever war" in Afghanistan formally began Saturday after 20 years as the last U.S. and NATO troops are expected to withdraw by the end of summer.

U.S. President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining forces -- about 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops and about 7,000 NATO soldiers.

U.S. President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining forces -- about 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops and about 7,000 NATO soldiers.

U.S. President Joe Biden had set May 1 as the official start of the withdrawal of the remaining forces -- about 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops and about 7,000 NATO soldiers.