Hamas list confirms fate of hostages: 25 reported alive out of 33 slated for release

Hamas has handed over to mediators a list showing that 25 Israeli hostages are still alive, out of 33 scheduled for release, an official of the group told Reuters on Monday. He said Israel had received the list from the mediators of the Gaza cease-fire agreement.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad )

According to Israeli officials, the list was divided into categories: women and men, living and deceased. The list revealed that the majority of the additional 26 hostages slated for release in the first phase are still alive.

Israeli authorities updated the families. Some were informed that the list confirms the assessment that their loved ones are alive. But other families were given the difficult news that the information received confirms grave concerns about the lives of their loved ones. However, it was clarified to these families that a hostage cannot be officially declared dead while their body remains in captivity unless Israel obtains unequivocal evidence.

Families whose fears for their loved ones' lives were confirmed by the Hamas list received personal calls overnight and into the morning from the Coordinator for POWs and MIAs, Brigadier General (res.) Gal Hirsch. Some families, who have been receiving consistent updates based on reliable information independent of the Hamas list, are unwilling to accept the situation, as there has been no definitive confirmation of death. As a result, they maintain hope that their loved ones are still alive.

2 View gallery Agam Berger and Arbel Yehoud set to be released Thursday ( Photo: Courtesy of the families )

Additionally, Hirsch released a statement to all the families regarding the agreements reached overnight concerning civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud, the upcoming releases scheduled in the following days, details about the list received from Hamas, and the opening of the Netzarim Corridor to the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Monday morning. Israeli officials stated overnight that the list provided contained no surprises and aligned almost exactly with intelligence assessments. Prior to receiving the list, Israel had assessed that out of the 33 hostages expected to be released in the first phase, 25 were alive.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The guarantee Israel received for Arbel’s release was a public declaration from the United States and Qatar. The delay in her release was primarily due to internal power struggles between Islamic Jihad and the Resistance Committees, with the expectation that Hamas would enforce a resolution — something that ultimately occurred.

Hours after learning that Arbel would be released from captivity this coming Thursday, her family from Nir Oz issued a statement expressing their feelings . “We are experiencing complex, emotional and nerve-wracking days,” they wrote. “We long for the moment when we can once again embrace our Arbel and pray for the return of all the hostages.”

Arbel, who has been in captivity for 479 days, is set to be released in three days, along with the only remaining female IDF lookout in captivity, Agam Berger, and another unnamed hostage. This unusual phase of the deal was reached to resolve the cease-fire crisis. Three additional hostages are expected to be released on Saturday.

Gazans making their way north as part of the deal that allowed Thursday's release

The crisis began after the list of female hostages scheduled to be released in the second phase of the deal was published last Saturday evening, and Arbel, a kidnapped civilian, was not included — contrary to the agreements between Israel and Hamas. In addition, Hamas failed to provide the agreed-upon list of hostages by midnight on Saturday, only submitting it on Sunday near midnight. Once the list was handed over to Israel, families were promptly updated.