Agreement reached: Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger and 4 other hostages will be released this week; 'Hamas has provided status of 26 hostages'

Qatari mediators announced that civilian Arbel Yehoud, soldier Agam Berger and one other hostage will be released Thursday, with three additional hostages freed Saturday; Hamas has provided status updates on 26 hostages to be released in first stage, as soon as Monday morning Israel will open Netzarim Corridor, allowing displaced to return to northern Gaza