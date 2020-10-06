Dozens injured in clashes in Iraq's south during pilgrimage

Dozens of people were wounded in clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters in Iraq's south Tuesday during the annual Shiite Muslim pilgrimage of Arbaeen.
The violence took place at a location between two important shrines in the holy city of Karbala as thousands of worshippers made their way to the area to observe Arbaeen, according to an Associated Press photographer at the scene. The Shiite pilgrimage marks the end of 40 days of mourning for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson.
The violence was sparked when a group of pilgrims from other parts of southern Iraq entered the visitation area separating the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines. They held banners with pictures of protesters killed in mass demonstrations last year and chanted anti-government slogans.