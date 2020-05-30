Mosques in Iran to resume daily prayers, president says

Government employees went back to work in Iran on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani said mosques are to resume daily prayers throughout the country, even though some areas are seeing high levels of coronavirus infections.

Government employees went back to work in Iran on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani said mosques are to resume daily prayers throughout the country, even though some areas are seeing high levels of coronavirus infections.

Government employees went back to work in Iran on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani said mosques are to resume daily prayers throughout the country, even though some areas are seeing high levels of coronavirus infections.

Rouhani also said on state television that the hours of shopping malls, which had been allowed to open only until 6pm, will be extended, a further step in the government's plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Rouhani also said on state television that the hours of shopping malls, which had been allowed to open only until 6pm, will be extended, a further step in the government's plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Rouhani also said on state television that the hours of shopping malls, which had been allowed to open only until 6pm, will be extended, a further step in the government's plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.