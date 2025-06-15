In longest reach of war, Israel destroys Iranian plane 2,300 km away

The IDF reported on Sunday that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in northeastern Iran, approximately 2,300 km (1,430 miles) from Israel, marking its most distant strike since the start of its preemptive Operation Rising Lion. "The Air Force is working to achieve air superiority throughout Iran,” the military said.
It was the first time the IAF had targeted Iranian aircraft on the ground. Shortly before the announcement, the Sabrin news agency reported an attack in Mashhad. Iran’s Fars News Agency said two explosions were heard in the city during the evening. Reports indicated that air defense systems were activated around 6:30 p.m., thick smoke was seen rising, and a fire broke out at the airport following an explosion.
Earlier, two sources told Reuters that at least 14 nuclear scientists were killed in Israeli strikes across Tehran. According to the sources, the scientists were also eliminated by car bomb explosions.
The military further reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situation assessment earlier in the Air Force’s underground command center with Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Air Force chief of staff, the head of air operations and other senior commanders. During the IAF strikes in Tehran, Zamir visited the defense and strike control rooms and expressed his great appreciation for their work.
During his visit, he said: “The offensive moves we are carrying out in Iran are changing the strategic reality for the State of Israel. We are removing an existential threat and solidifying our security. IDF, through the Air Force, has paved the way to Tehran and is striking regime infrastructure and the nuclear program in a precise and extensive manner beyond what the enemy anticipated.
"The defense effort and the resilience of the home front are crucial," he added. "I wish to extend my condolences to the families of the fallen and call on everyone to continue acting responsibly and follow Home Front Command instructions. A strong home front gives us the strength to continue our mission. We will persist with determination, force, responsibility and full coordination with all security branches—until all our objectives are achieved.”