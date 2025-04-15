Israel can strike Iran alone, says hero of 1981 Iraqi reactor raid

“Nothing is off the table” when it comes to Iran, according to Brigadier General Relik Shafir, who led the daring Israeli Air Force strike on the Iraqi nuclear reactor in Operation Opera in 1981.
Speaking to ILTV, Shafir said that Israel could strike Iran alone if necessary—including hitting Iranian nuclear sites, which are spread across 33 locations in the country. However, he noted that without American bunker busters, the damage would be more limited.
“Israel can hurt Iran, but it cannot destroy the nuclear program,” Shafir explained.
Watch the full interview: