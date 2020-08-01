Health Ministry reports 1,358 new coronavirus cases

Israel registered 1,358 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Saturday evening.
The total number of active coronavirus carriers in the country stands at 26,542, including 757 hospitalizations. Among them are 328 patients in serious condition and at least 95 patients receiving respiratory support from ventilators.
Six Israelis have passed away since midnight due to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, bringing the country's virus-related fatalities to 523.