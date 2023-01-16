Passenger records last moments before Nepal plane crash

Live stream of crash shows plane losing altitude and crashing with feed ending with flames erupting; Nepal's prime minister declares national day of mourning, as rescue teams search for 4 remaining bodies

A Video posted in India on Sunday apparently showed the last moments of the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane before it crashed in Nepal.
    • The plane carried 68 passengers and four crew members from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down, killing everyone on board.
    נפאל זירת התרסקות מטוס בדרך מ קטמנדו ל פוקרה 72 נוסעים עשרות הרוגים    נפאל זירת התרסקות מטוס בדרך מ קטמנדו ל פוקרה 72 נוסעים עשרות הרוגים
    The Nepal crash site
    (Photo: Reuters)
    In the horrifying video, one of the passengers, an Indian national, recorded himself and some others on board, taking pictures of the view from the window.
    All seems calm in the plane, with no emergency announcements or warnings from the pilot or crew. But then, the plane appears to veer off with a loud roar, and the sounds of it crashing to the ground are captured on the phone camera before the screen is filled with flames.
    The video from the Nepal plane crash
    ( )
    So far, 68 bodies were recovered as emergency rescue teams resumed their search.
    There were 15 foreign nationals on board: Five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and citizens from Ireland, Australia, Argentina, and France.
    It was Nepal’s worst aviation disaster since 1992 when 167 people died onboard a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
