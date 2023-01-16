Passenger records last moments before Nepal plane crash

The plane carried 68 passengers and four crew members from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down, killing everyone on board.

The plane carried 68 passengers and four crew members from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down, killing everyone on board.

The plane carried 68 passengers and four crew members from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara when it went down, killing everyone on board.

In the horrifying video, one of the passengers, an Indian national, recorded himself and some others on board, taking pictures of the view from the window.

In the horrifying video, one of the passengers, an Indian national, recorded himself and some others on board, taking pictures of the view from the window.

In the horrifying video, one of the passengers, an Indian national, recorded himself and some others on board, taking pictures of the view from the window.