Israel should not reoccupy Gaza, says former national security official

Israel should not annex or reoccupy any part of Gaza, according to former Deputy National Security Advisor and senior fellow at the INSS, Chuck Freilich.
Speaking to ILTV News, he said there’s a reason Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005.
“We don't really want to be there in the long run,” Freilich said. “We've got nothing to look for in Gaza. We have nothing in common with the Gazans. Gaza is one of the poorest places on Earth—and I don't necessarily mean that in the economic sense.”
He added, “Beyond ensuring our security, I don't think we want to do that.”
On Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to annex areas of the Gaza Strip to Israel if Hamas refuses to release the hostages it is still holding.
