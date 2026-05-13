Man shot dead in northern Israel

A 43-year-old man was shot dead Wednesday morning while sitting in a vehicle in northern Israel, police said.
Police said the shooting appeared to be criminal in nature. Officers opened an investigation and launched searches for suspects.
The killing brings the number of homicide victims in Israel’s Arab community since the start of the year to 104.
The shooting came two days after Ranin al-Abed was shot dead in her home in Ramle. Her husband, Suleiman, is suspected of killing her, shooting his sister and then walking into the street and firing at two passersby. Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in nearby Lod.
On Saturday, Ahmad al-Mashni, a man in his 30s from east Jerusalem, was stabbed to death. According to testimony, he was killed after he “dared” to publish a statement condemning the arson of a bakery amid a family feud.