Dozens hurt in suspected terror attack near Glilot base

Dozens of people were hurt on Sunday in a suspected ramming attack outside a military base at Gillot, north of Tel Aviv, when a truck drove into a bus stop. Emergency teams said at least 5 people were badly wounded and some were still trapped. The driver of the truck, later identified as Rammi Natur, an Arab citizen of Qalansawe in central Israel, was shot and neutralized.

Dozens of people were hurt on Sunday in a suspected ramming attack outside a military base at Gillot, north of Tel Aviv, when a truck drove into a bus stop. Emergency teams said at least 5 people were badly wounded and some were still trapped. The driver of the truck, later identified as Rammi Natur, an Arab citizen of Qalansawe in central Israel, was shot and neutralized.

Dozens of people were hurt on Sunday in a suspected ramming attack outside a military base at Gillot, north of Tel Aviv, when a truck drove into a bus stop. Emergency teams said at least 5 people were badly wounded and some were still trapped. The driver of the truck, later identified as Rammi Natur, an Arab citizen of Qalansawe in central Israel, was shot and neutralized.

Magen David Adom reported that "at 10:08 a.m. a report was received at the 101 call center in the Yarkon region about a truck that hit a bus stop on Sderot Aharon Yariv in Ramat HaSharon. According to a preliminary report, MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to dozens of victims at the scene."

Magen David Adom reported that "at 10:08 a.m. a report was received at the 101 call center in the Yarkon region about a truck that hit a bus stop on Sderot Aharon Yariv in Ramat HaSharon. According to a preliminary report, MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to dozens of victims at the scene."

Magen David Adom reported that "at 10:08 a.m. a report was received at the 101 call center in the Yarkon region about a truck that hit a bus stop on Sderot Aharon Yariv in Ramat HaSharon. According to a preliminary report, MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to dozens of victims at the scene."

"We saw a number of people underneath the truck and others, also hurt, lying by its side. We began administering emergency medical care," paramedic Elior Yosef said. "This is a very difficult event but we worked quickly to provide the best medical response," he said.

"We saw a number of people underneath the truck and others, also hurt, lying by its side. We began administering emergency medical care," paramedic Elior Yosef said. "This is a very difficult event but we worked quickly to provide the best medical response," he said.

"We saw a number of people underneath the truck and others, also hurt, lying by its side. We began administering emergency medical care," paramedic Elior Yosef said. "This is a very difficult event but we worked quickly to provide the best medical response," he said.