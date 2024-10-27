Dozens hurt in suspected terror attack near Glilot base

Dozens of people were hurt on Sunday in a suspected ramming attack outside a military base at Gillot, north of Tel Aviv, when a truck drove into a bus stop. Emergency teams said at least 5 people were badly wounded and some were still trapped. The driver of the truck, later identified as Rammi Natur, an Arab citizen of Qalansawe in central Israel, was shot and neutralized.
Magen David Adom reported that "at 10:08 a.m. a report was received at the 101 call center in the Yarkon region about a truck that hit a bus stop on Sderot Aharon Yariv in Ramat HaSharon. According to a preliminary report, MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to dozens of victims at the scene."
The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said in total 37 people were wounded, 5 seriously and 6 were suffering from moderate injuries. they were transported to area hospitals.
"We saw a number of people underneath the truck and others, also hurt, lying by its side. We began administering emergency medical care," paramedic Elior Yosef said. "This is a very difficult event but we worked quickly to provide the best medical response," he said.
Another eyewitness said she made it off the bus in time and saw the truck ram into it with force. She said people were trapped under its wheels. According to the Fire and Rescue services, two people were freed from under the truck and heavy equipment was brought in to lift the truck off the ground and ensure that no one else was beneath it.
Glilot is home to Israel's 8200 intelligence unit and has been a target of repeated attacks from Hezbollah and Iran.
An initial investigation revealed the truck arrived as a bus was letting off passengers, and rammed into the bus stop hitting the parked bus and people outside.
The driver was shot by armed civilians who were present.
