Hanukkah menorah vandalized in Ukraine with ‘Jews go away’ message

A public Hanukkah menorah erected in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was vandalized Monday morning by unknown individuals, with an antisemitic message left at the scene.

The menorah was knocked over, and a sign placed beside it read, “This is not our culture. Go away, Jews.”

3 View gallery The hanukkiah in Chernihiv ( Photo: JRNU )

The menorah had been installed only after lengthy coordination with local authorities, who initially raised security concerns and objections. Approval was eventually granted, and public candle lighting ceremonies were held throughout Hanukkah under security protection, with members of the local Jewish community in attendance.

On Monday, the final day of the holiday, the menorah was toppled and a note containing crude language and slurs against Jews was left nearby.

3 View gallery ( Photo: JRNU )

Chabad emissary Rabbi Yisrael Silberstein, together with Rabbi David Regboy, who led the public ceremonies during Hanukkah, is in ongoing contact with local authorities following the incident. Ukraine’s Community Watch and Security Center is also handling the case with law enforcement.

This was not the first recent incident involving threats against Chernihiv’s long established Jewish community. About six weeks ago, anonymous messages were sent to the community phone demanding money, accompanied by images of a person holding a knife, waving cash and wearing a kippah.

3 View gallery ( Photo: JRNU )

In one message, the sender wrote, “God has all the money,” and demanded a transfer to a phone number provided, urging recipients to “recite Psalms.” The messages were reported to police, but no significant action was taken.

Local authorities have not yet released details about suspects or motive. Jewish community leaders say they fear the vandalism marks a troubling escalation.