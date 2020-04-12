Fauci says economy could open up by next month

The United States’ top infectious disease expert said the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said there’s no light switch that will be clicked to turn everything back on. He said a “rolling re-entry” will be required based on the status of the new coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country.
Fauci said those factors include the region of the country, the nature of the outbreak it already has experienced and the possible threat of an outbreak to come.