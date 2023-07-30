Israeli security forces thwart arms smuggling attempt in Jordan Valley

The Shin Bet and the IDF have been investigating a weapons smuggling incident that occurred early last week in the northern part of the Jordan Valley, Ynet learned on Sunday.

The investigation primarily centers on an unusual smuggling operation that took place overnight between last Monday and Tuesday. Specific details about the incident, which was unusual compared to previous smuggling attempts, are currently under a gag order.

