Israeli security forces thwart arms smuggling attempt in Jordan Valley

IDF soldiers and Border Police special unit foil 'unusual' smuggling operation compared to previous attempts in the sector; details of incident placed under gag order

Elisha Ben Kimon|
The Shin Bet and the IDF have been investigating a weapons smuggling incident that occurred early last week in the northern part of the Jordan Valley, Ynet learned on Sunday.
The investigation primarily centers on an unusual smuggling operation that took place overnight between last Monday and Tuesday. Specific details about the incident, which was unusual compared to previous smuggling attempts, are currently under a gag order.
2 View gallery
זירת תפיסת המחבליםזירת תפיסת המחבלים
IDF forces in the Jordan Valley, archive
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The crackdown on the smugglers involved members of the Israel Border Police intelligence unit, along with IDF forces from the Jordan Valley Brigade. In recent years, the Jordan Valley crossings have become a favored route for smuggling weapons, funds and resources by criminal and terrorist organizations attempting to infiltrate Israel and the West Bank. Since the establishment of the brigade, it has intercepted some thousand smuggled weapons.
Earlier this year, Israel detained a member of the Jordanian parliament on suspicion of arms and gold smuggling.
Imad Al-Adwan was arrested at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing with Jordan after allegedly attempting to smuggle 200 handguns and assault rifles, including M16s, as well as gold, inside three bags, and planned to deliver them to the West Bank.
2 View gallery
עימאד אלעדואןעימאד אלעדואן
Imad Al Adwan
In May, Al-Adwan was released after the prosecution did not request his remand and after Israel and Jordan agreed that he would face legal action back home.
The Shin Bet said that the interrogation revealed that he had smuggled goods across the border 12 times since February before he was caught.
