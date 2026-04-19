Javier Milei steals spotlight at torch ceremony rehearsal, joins singers in surprise performance

Argentina’s President Javier Milei stole the spotlight Sunday evening during the rehearsal of Israel’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony, where his torch-lighting segment was recorded ahead of Tuesday’s official broadcast.

Milei was met with loud applause from the audience and surprised attendees when he broke into song in Spanish alongside singers Lila Malcous and Hananel Edri. The trio performed “Libre” (“Free”) by Spanish singer Nino Bravo, a song Milei frequently sang during his presidential campaign.

Javier Milei steals the spotlight ( Video: Gil Yohanan )

The performance was part of a planned surprise. Organizers had confirmed in advance that Milei liked the song and prepared a microphone for him, anticipating he might join in.

The rehearsal proceeded without unusual incidents and was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara, Culture Minister Miri Regev and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, along with the torch lighters.

3 View gallery Argentina’s President Javier Milei ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP )

3 View gallery חאבייר מיליי בחזרה הגנרלית ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP )

Netanyahu and his wife entered the ceremony together with Milei and applauded him as he joined the singing.

Milei had originally been scheduled to light a torch during the live ceremony, but due to plans to return to Argentina on Tuesday afternoon, it was decided that he would light the torch during the rehearsal instead. This recorded segment will be broadcast during the live event.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP )

The rehearsal was recorded as a precaution amid the ongoing ceasefire with Iran and growing assessments that fighting could resume. Despite the security concerns, preparations for Memorial Day and Independence Day ceremonies continue as planned, with all events expected to be broadcast live.