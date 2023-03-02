Three Palestinian siblings killed in tragic East Jerusalem car accident

Three Palestinian siblings were killed on Thursday in a tragic car accident in the Shu'afat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

Three Palestinian siblings were killed on Thursday in a tragic car accident in the Shu'afat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

First responders that arrived at the scene found the children unconscious and administered life-saving treatment before transporting them to the capital's Hadassah and Shaare Zedek medical centers where all three were later pronounced dead.

