Three Palestinian siblings killed in tragic East Jerusalem car accident

Manissa, Ta'er and Salinna al-Rajbi, aged 3, 4 and 8, respectively, were critically injured when a car hit them in the Shua’fat refugee camp; all three succumbed to their wounds in the hospital

Gilad Cohen, Hassan Shaalan|
Three Palestinian siblings were killed on Thursday in a tragic car accident in the Shu'afat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.
    • First responders that arrived at the scene found the children unconscious and administered life-saving treatment before transporting them to the capital's Hadassah and Shaare Zedek medical centers where all three were later pronounced dead.
    Red Crescent and Magen David Adom ambulances meet at Shua’fat checkpoint in East Jerusalem to transport al-Rajbi siblings to the hospital
    The siblings were identified as Manissa, 3, Ta'er, 4 and Salinna, 8, al-Rajbi.
    The female motorist who is suspected of causing the fatal accident said that she did not know what happened and that her car tumbled on its own, hitting another vehicle and subsequently running over the children.
    Manissa, Salinna and Ta'er al-Rajbi
    Manissa, Salinna and Ta'er al-Rajbi
    Shu'afat, a well-known refugee camp, is the only one that is situated inside the territorial boundaries of the state of Israel, and is a poorly-maintained area of East Jerusalem,
    Shu'afat refugee camp, home to 24,000 Palestinians, faces poor living conditions and below-par infrastructure and pedestrian sidewalks are nearly non-existent.
