IDF foils possible Hamas attempt to abduct soldiers in Gaza | Watch

on Thursday, carrying Kalashnikov rifles and RPG launchers, lying in ambush near a route used often by troops operating in the area. According to one assessment, the terrorists may have been planning to kidnap soldiers.

on Thursday, carrying Kalashnikov rifles and RPG launchers, lying in ambush near a route used often by troops operating in the area. According to one assessment, the terrorists may have been planning to kidnap soldiers.

The terrorists were seen by a drone and observers on the ground, near a tunnel shaft. However, noise from the drone probably alerted the group, which fled into the underground passage.

The terrorists were seen by a drone and observers on the ground, near a tunnel shaft. However, noise from the drone probably alerted the group, which fled into the underground passage.

The terrorists were seen by a drone and observers on the ground, near a tunnel shaft. However, noise from the drone probably alerted the group, which fled into the underground passage.

The fact that the operatives were spotted near a known tunnel shaft, which they later fled into, reinforced suspicions that they were preparing an abduction. The military said it was familiar with the route of the tunnel, and its objective was to strike it and neutralize the threat.

The fact that the operatives were spotted near a known tunnel shaft, which they later fled into, reinforced suspicions that they were preparing an abduction. The military said it was familiar with the route of the tunnel, and its objective was to strike it and neutralize the threat.

The fact that the operatives were spotted near a known tunnel shaft, which they later fled into, reinforced suspicions that they were preparing an abduction. The military said it was familiar with the route of the tunnel, and its objective was to strike it and neutralize the threat.

The IDF Spokesperson said later on Thursday, forces continued to operate in Khan Younis, solidifying operational control. troops have been active in recent weeks along a corridor that cuts through the city, dividing its eastern and western parts.

The IDF Spokesperson said later on Thursday, forces continued to operate in Khan Younis, solidifying operational control. troops have been active in recent weeks along a corridor that cuts through the city, dividing its eastern and western parts.

The IDF Spokesperson said later on Thursday, forces continued to operate in Khan Younis, solidifying operational control. troops have been active in recent weeks along a corridor that cuts through the city, dividing its eastern and western parts.

In another operation, IDF forces—working with Unit 504—arrested terrorists deep in Khan Younis based on precise intelligence about terrorist activity and infrastructure in the area. Engineering troops also helped uncover and destroy a tunnel stretching hundreds of meters underground.

In another operation, IDF forces—working with Unit 504—arrested terrorists deep in Khan Younis based on precise intelligence about terrorist activity and infrastructure in the area. Engineering troops also helped uncover and destroy a tunnel stretching hundreds of meters underground.

In another operation, IDF forces—working with Unit 504—arrested terrorists deep in Khan Younis based on precise intelligence about terrorist activity and infrastructure in the area. Engineering troops also helped uncover and destroy a tunnel stretching hundreds of meters underground.