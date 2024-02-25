Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in DC

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., The Hill reported Sunday evening.

According to the report, the local fire department said that emergency units found the man with burn injuries in front of the embassy. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

The Foreign Ministry said that the man was not known to embassy staff who were not harmed in the incident.

The details of the incident remain unclear, including whether the act of self-immolation was a protest against Israel or motivated by another factor. Embassy staff reported that the man was muttering to himself before self-immolating.