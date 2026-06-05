Report: Israel threatens Beirut strike if Hezbollah fires on northern communities

Israel has warned Lebanon that any missile or drone launched from Lebanese territory toward Israeli communities will be met with a strike on Beirut’s Dahieh district, Lebanese channel Al Jadeed reported Friday, citing diplomatic sources.
The reported warning came after Hezbollah fired surface-to-air missiles at Israeli Air Force aircraft, triggering alerts in Kiryat Shmona and a series of communities in northern Israel. There were no casualties and no damage was reported to the aircraft.
According to the reported message, Israel would distinguish between Hezbollah fire at aircraft or IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon, and fire directed at Israeli communities. Israeli officials have said that under the understandings being discussed, fire on aircraft or troops inside southern Lebanon would not be treated as a ceasefire violation, while launches toward Israeli towns would trigger a severe response by the political echelon, including strikes on targets in Beirut.
Al Jadeed reported that the message delivered to Lebanon stated that any missile or drone fired from Lebanon at Israeli communities would be answered with a strike in Dahieh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut.
The ceasefire understandings, which Hezbollah has rejected, are expected to take effect only if the terror group fully halts fire and withdraws its personnel from south of the Litani River.
A senior U.S. official told Al Jazeera that Washington was satisfied with the “historic agreement” between Lebanon and Israel and would continue supporting efforts until a comprehensive peace agreement is reached between the two countries. The official said another round of talks was planned after June 22.
“Iran wanted to prolong the conflict in Lebanon and sought to sabotage the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel so it could take credit for saving the situation,” the official said.
“Hezbollah must choose between waging a futile war and allowing displaced people to return and rebuild. We support Israel’s right to self-defense and stand with the Lebanese government. Hezbollah must immediately stop firing and allow the agreement to take effect. Hezbollah continues to exploit civilian infrastructure to hide and store weapons. All weapons must be under the control of the Lebanese government.”
At Thursday night’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was effectively waiting for Hezbollah to approve implementation of the ceasefire terms, even though the group’s leader, Naim Qassem, rejected them Thursday.
“At the moment there is no agreement. Hezbollah opposes it, so I am not bringing it for a decision. If it agrees, I will bring it for your approval,” Netanyahu said.