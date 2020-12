Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that "elections must be avoided and we must reach a situation where we have a functioning government and long-term planning."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that "elections must be avoided and we must reach a situation where we have a functioning government and long-term planning."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that "elections must be avoided and we must reach a situation where we have a functioning government and long-term planning."