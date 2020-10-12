Germany pledges to share any virus vaccine with Israel

Germany this week said that it will share with Israel any coronavirus vaccination created in Europe.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Sunday informed Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff of the decision, which came following last week's meeting between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, left, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas meeting in Berlin last week ( Photo: AFP )

While the exact number of vaccinations is unclear, Israel is expected to receive thousands or perhaps millions of vaccinations if the initiative does indeed come to pass.

“I thank the German foreign and health ministers for their support of Israel in the fight against the coronavirus,” Ashkenazi said.

“This step symbolizes the special and deep friendship and the warm bond between the countries.”

Coronavirus vaccine ( Image: Shutterstock )

According to Ashkenazi, receiving a vaccine from Germany "will allow the economy to return to full activity in Israel."

He added that Ambassador Issacharoff and the embassy staff "have played a huge part in this important achievement."

Germany’s decision to supply Israel with any European developed vaccinations contradicts the decision made by the EU Health Security Committee to first supply just European countries with any European vaccination.

But as one of the leading powers in the EU, Germany was able to bypass the committee's decision and justify its arrangement with Israel, among other things, by the "close connection" the two countries share.