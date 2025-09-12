Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder arrested: Confessed to his father – who turned him in

After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, confessed to his father he shot the pro-Israel activist — and was turned in; Trump told Fox News: 'I think we have him. I hope he gets the death penalty'

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Friday in a television interview that authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of pro-Israel right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, after a manhunt that lasted nearly two days. The New York Post reported that the suspect is Tyler Robinson, 22, from Utah.
Charlie Kirk, and the suspect
(Photo: FBI Salt Lake City, Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/ Reuters)
Sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that Robinson confessed to his father that he was the one who shot Kirk, and the father was the one who turned him in. He notified authorities and stayed with his son until the arrest. Kirk, a close ally of Trump, was murdered on Wednesday at an event at a university in Utah.
