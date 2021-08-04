Two rockets fired from Lebanon strike northern Israel

Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel shortly after noon on Wednesday as a barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon, with two landing inside Israeli territory.

At least one rocket hit close to the border city of Kiryat Shmona and residents of the Galilee region reported hearing blasts. The IDF said it was responding with artillery fire and investigating the source of the strike.

Sirens sounded in Tel Hai and Kfar Giladi as well as Kiryat Shmona, where local residents were told to open their bomb shelters.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. Local media quoted the Magen David Adom rescue service as saying that four people had been treated for shock.

The IDF said in a statement that said three rockets were launched from Lebanon, with one falling short of the border and the others striking inside Israel. Witnesses in Lebanon also reported that several rockets were fired at Israel.

Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern visited the site of the rocket strike as the municipality instructed residents to stay in their protected areas until further notice.

"Luckily there are no casualties," the municipality said. "The mayor has ordered bomb shelters to be opened in the city."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi were holding a situation assessment following the attack and discussing the possibility of intensifying the IDF response.

Security officials believe the strike was carried out by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, and not the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror organization. It is unlikely, however, that the groups could operate without consent from Hezbollah, which controls much of the area close to the border with Israel.

Images from the area showed an impact site where fire had broken out.

The incident came two days after the IDF said it fired flares along the Lebanese border near Kibbutz Ma'ayan Baruch, following suspicious activity in the area.

Sirens last sounded in the Galilee two weeks ago, when two rockets were fired from Lebanon at the area .

There were no injuries or damage in that attack and the IDF said that it believed Palestinian groups in Lebanon were responsible. The IDF fired artillery shells at southern Lebanon in response.