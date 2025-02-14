Freed hostage Ofer Calderon re-hospitalized due to pneumonia

Ofer Calderon , who was freed in the fourth part of the hostage deal two weeks ago, has been rehospitalized with pneumonia, his family said Friday.

"A few days after being discharged from Sheba Medical Center, Ofer contracted the flu, which developed into pneumonia, requiring readmission," the family said in a statement. "He is under close observation and receiving care from the wonderful medical staff looking after him."

1 View gallery Ofer Calderon and the Shabbat dinner in the hospital

To protect his recovery, Calderon is limiting contact with people outside his immediate family. He spent Friday dinner in his hospital room with his brother Nisan and sister-in-law Sharon. His condition is improving, and he is expected to be discharged soon.

Professor Hagai Levine, head of the health division at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, stressed the vulnerability of former captives. "Survivors of captivity suffer from suppressed immune systems due to malnutrition and extreme stress," he said. "Ofer is receiving dedicated care, and we wish him a full recovery. Caregivers should be vaccinated against the flu and avoid contact if they are sick. But who is protecting those still held hostage? We need a complete deal now."

On Monday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released Calderon’s first public statement since his release: "After the first deal ended, my conditions—and those of many other hostages—became even worse. We cannot stop this deal. Hamas is a cruel enemy that will not hesitate to harm those left behind.

"I was freed after 484 days in Hamas tunnels without sunlight, without access to news, enduring severe hunger and months without a shower or proper care. We must bring everyone home as soon as possible."

Calderon, 54, was kidnapped alongside his children, Sahar and Erez, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. The children were freed in a previous deal in November 2023. After Calderon’s release earlier this month, he was finally reunited with all four of his children. His 16-year-old daughter, Sahar, who had been separated from him in Hamas tunnels, wrote on Instagram at the time: "I promised him I would fight for him and that he would come home—and I kept my promise. I won."