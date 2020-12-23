PM warns: We have to assume the mutation is spreading here

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting that that government should assume that the coronavirus mutation is already spreading in Israel.
"Obviously we took the right precautions when we closed our skies to flights from Britain and the rest of the world, when we required Israelis to go into isolation in hotels and when we wanted to locate people who were in England and other infected countries, said Netanyahu. "The good news is that the assessments of the companies that provided us with the vaccines are that these vaccines, with high probability but not absolute, will also treat the mutation."