Hamas says will transfer remains of hostage Tuesday night after ceasefire violation

Hamas announced Tuesday it would transfer the remains of an Israeli hostage "recovered from a tunnel in Gaza a short while ago" at 8 p.m., following what Israeli officials described as a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement.
The move comes after Hamas returned the remains of Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was recovered during an IDF operation in Gaza. Israeli drone footage captured Hamas operatives removing Tzarfati’s body from a building and burying it before calling in International Committee of the Red Cross teams to collect the remains and present the recovery as a humanitarian handover.
Israeli officials accused Hamas of staging the retrieval, saying the group violated the ceasefire understanding by concealing the body and only coordinating its transfer once it had been unearthed. The operation to retrieve Tzarfati’s remains was carried out by Israeli forces inside the Gaza Strip.