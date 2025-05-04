IDF names two fallen soldiers in the fighting in Gaza

Captain Noam Ravid, and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror from the Yahalom combat unit of the Engineering Corps were killed in Rafah, the military says  

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF announced on Sunday that Captain Noam Ravid, aged 23, from Sha'arei Tikva, an officer in the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps, and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, aged 20, from Omer, also from the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip. Two other soldiers were injured.
The soldiers were killed in an explosion in a tunnel shaft while inspecting a building in Rafah, likely by an IED placed by the Hamas terrorists.
Captain Noam Ravid, Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror
(Photo: IDF)
The military said one other solier was badly hurt in the northern area of the Strip in a separate incident.
