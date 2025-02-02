Israeli forces detained Lebanese fisherman, reports claim

Lebanese media reported Sunday that Israeli forces detained a fisherman near the coastal town of Naqoura, close to the Israel-Lebanon border, amid ongoing tensions as residents attempt to return to villages in southern Lebanon despite Israeli warnings.

A video circulating online purportedly shows the moment of the arrest, with a voice in the background exclaiming, "Look, he’s raising his hands. I swear to God, he raised his hands!"

Lebanese fisherman purportedly arrested by Israeli forces near Naqoura

According to reports, the detained fisherman was identified as Mohammad Jahir. Lebanon’s state-run news agency claimed he was apprehended by an "enemy Israeli boat" while fishing with his brother, who was left behind. The IDF said it was aware of the reports and the incident was under review.

The alleged arrest comes amid renewed calls for Lebanese civilians to participate in "marches of return" to southern villages still under Israeli military presence. Organizers have dubbed it the "Second Sunday of Return," marking a week since violent clashes erupted as thousands of Lebanese demonstrators, many waving Hezbollah flags, attempted to re-enter border villages following the expiration of the initial cease-fire agreement. According to Lebanese sources, at least 22 people, including a Lebanese soldier, were killed in those clashes, with over 100 others wounded.

4 View gallery Meiss El Jabal

4 View gallery Meiss El Jabal

Although the cease-fire was extended until February 18 under U.S. mediation, Hezbollah and its affiliates continue urging civilians to push back into the disputed areas. Calls circulated Saturday night urging residents to gather at village entrances and "stand alongside the families and the army in defense of the homeland." By Sunday morning, small groups of Lebanese were seen assembling near border villages, including Meiss El Jabal and Hula, again carrying Hezbollah flags.

Despite the mobilization efforts, participation appeared lower than last week, and no major confrontations had been reported. However, in the village of Yaroun, Hezbollah-affiliated network Al Mayadeen claimed an Israeli sniper shot at one of its cameras positioned at the northern entrance of the town. The news outlet shared footage allegedly showing the camera falling from its tripod, though no gunfire was heard in the video.

Al Mayadeen film crew comes under fire





Israeli officials have defended their continued military presence in parts of southern Lebanon, citing the Lebanese army’s failure to deploy effectively in Hezbollah-controlled areas south of the Litani River. Israeli assessments suggest that last week's border confrontations were orchestrated by Hezbollah to provoke clashes with IDF forces, reinforcing Israel’s justification for maintaining a presence in the region.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Although the cease-fire remains in effect, it is unclear whether the IDF will complete its withdrawal by the February 18 deadline. A senior Israeli military official told Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth last week that "until the Lebanese army fully assumes its responsibilities and demonstrates sufficient control over the area, we will not recommend transferring authority to them."

4 View gallery Kfarkela ( Photo: Rabih DAHER / AFP )

4 View gallery Meiss El Jabal ( Photo: AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari )

Tensions have also flared in recent days, with the IDF intercepting a suspicious aerial target over the northern border town of Zar'it on Friday. A day earlier, Israeli fighter jets downed a Hezbollah reconnaissance drone—the first such incident since the cease-fire extension. The IDF also conducted a rare airstrike deep in southern Lebanon, targeting a truck and another vehicle suspected of smuggling Hezbollah weaponry in violation of the cease-fire terms.

On Thursday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out additional strikes in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, hitting multiple Hezbollah positions. According to the IDF, the sites targeted included an underground weapons production facility and cross-border smuggling routes used by Hezbollah to transfer arms from Syria into Lebanon. The military said the strikes were intended to neutralize threats to Israeli forces and civilian areas.