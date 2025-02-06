Former ambassador: U.S. takeover of Gaza could be feasible

It remains unclear whether U.S. President Donald Trump is serious about America taking control of Gaza or if this is merely a negotiating tactic, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon.

TRUMP-NETANYAHU MEETING

"We have seen this method before," Ayalon told ILTV, referring to past negotiations with Canada, Mexico, and Panama. "He sets a very high bar and then has much more room to maneuver and negotiate. This may be the case here, but quite frankly, if you take out the political argumentation or the political gist, it does make sense."

Ayalon explained that Gaza is essentially a demolition site, and Trump, with his extensive experience as a builder, understands how to handle large-scale reconstruction projects. He added that the U.S. could manage the effort, given its ability to bring in billions—if not tens of billions—of dollars, which could ultimately benefit the U.S. Treasury.

"This is out-of-the-box thinking, and we will see how it is received," Ayalon said.