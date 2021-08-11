PM announces NIS 2.5bln aid package for health system to fight COVID surge

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday an immediate investment of NIS 2.5 billion in the healthcare system to help it better cope with the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

"Today, we are giving a boost to the health system in Israel and to the medical teams that are fighting there for our health," Bennett said at the opening of a televised press conference after meeting with hospital directors.

2 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: EPA, Tal Shahar )

"The race between Delta and the vaccination campaign requires us to prepare for a surge in the number of patients hospitalized. We must allow the hospitals' capacity to increase in order to buy time until the effects of the vaccination campaign kick in and begin to block and eventually fend off the outbreak."

To that end, Bennett said, "we are immediately transferring NIS 2.5 billion to bolster the Israeli healthcare system now and later", adding 770 hospitals beds and hiring 2,000 more doctors, nurses, hospital staff and paramedics as well as recruiting further 3,000 medicine students.

After the premier concluded his remarks, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz took the stage and noted the importance of the country's immunization push in staving off the spread of the virus.

2 צפייה בגלריה Coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

He added that a restriction on mass gatherings will be needed to prevent superspreader events.