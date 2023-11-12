IDF again strikes Syrian territory; hostage deal reportedly on table

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructures in Syria overnight Sunday in response to Saturday night's launches toward the Golan Heights. Before that, the IDF spokesman reported that two launches from Syrian territory toward Israel were detected, which fell in an open area in the Golan area. In response to this, the IDF also attacked the sources of the shooting earlier.

An Egyptian source told the Qatari television network Al-Araby that an Israeli security delegation will arrive in Cairo to discuss the details of the agreement for the release of the hostages held by Hamas. Earlier, a political official detailed the outline for a possible deal for the release of hostages, which is still under discussion. According to the source, there is an agreement on the table under which dozens of children and civilians will be released out of the 239 abductees held by Hamas, and in return there will be a few days of respite, fuel will be introduced into the Strip for civilians and Palestinian prisoners – youths and women - will be released.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) issued a statement late on Saturday, condemning French President Emmanuel Macron for his criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. "The President’s comments lent credence to an anti-Israel narrative of “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” promoted by Hamas’ ideological kin around the world, and in France in particular, many of whom have a history of targeting and even murdering Jews," the statement read adding a call for Macron to reconsider his comments.

The World Health Organization said it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate cease-fire.

After an alert was raised about a fear of aircraft infiltration from the northern Gaza Strip, a UAV was intercepted in the surrounding area. "A suspicious aerial target was identified that crossed into Israel, and the Iron Dome system successfully intercepted it," said an IDF spokesman.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the progress of the war in the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening in a nationally broadcast news conference, saying "The war against Hamas-Islamic State is advancing at full force, with one goal: victory. There is no substitute for winning.

Appearing before reporters alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Knesset Member and part of the war cabinet Benny Gantz, all three criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Israel in which he said that Israel must stop killing “these babies, these ladies, these old people.”

Netanyahu also spoke about the day after the war saying "Gaza will be demilitarized, and there will be no more threat from the Gaza Strip to Israel. To ensure such a threat is eradicated, whenever necessary, the IDF will maintain security-wise control in the Gaza Strip to prevent terrorism from emanating. The tragedy on October 7 finally proved that wherever there is no Israeli security control, terrorism returns and takes root, ultimately striking us. This has been evident in West Bank as well, and therefore, I will not compromise on security control under any circumstances."

"Security control includes the ability to enter whenever needed to eliminate terrorists who may resurface," clarified Netanyahu later. "There will be no Hamas; there will be no civil authority there indoctrinating their children to hate Israel, to kill civilians, and to destroy the State of Israel."

Netanyahu addressed allegations of international pressure for a cease-fire: "Occasionally, there are voices seeking concessions because, in some countries, there are individuals exerting pressure on leaders. I say to them, 'Do not yield to pressure. Our war is your war as well. We must win for our sake and yours.' No international pressure, no false accusations against IDF soldiers and our state will change our belief in the justice of our cause and our duty to defend ourselves."

The IDF announced on Saturday the death of five soldiers who died during the battles in the Gaza Strip a day earlier.

The soldiers are: Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, 39, a company commander in the 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion, from Ein Tzurim, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yossi Hershkovitz, 44, a soldier in the 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion, from Gevaot, Master Sgt. (res.) Matan Meir, 38, a soldier in the 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion, from Odem, Master Sgt. (res.) Sergey Shmerkin, 32, a soldier in the 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion, from Kiryat Shmona, Master Sgt. (res.) Netanel (Nati) Harush, 34, a soldier in the Givati Brigade’s logistics unit, from Jerusalem.