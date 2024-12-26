Jerusalem teacher arrested for alleged indecent conduct in front of students

Teacher in his 40s under investigation for allegedly sexually abusing 2 elementary school students; educator reportedly committed indecent acts against one student in front of classmates; authorities probing whether other students victimized

A Jerusalem elementary school teacher in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two students. The investigation is ongoing, with police looking into whether there are additional victims.
The investigation began after investigators from the Jerusalem police station received a report from welfare officials regarding the allegations. Evidence has been collected that supports the claims against the teacher.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
According to testimonies gathered, the suspect allegedly committed indecent acts against one of his students during a class exam, in front of classmates. Following initial investigative actions, the teacher was brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a remand extension.
The court remanded the suspect to custody until December 30, and imposed a gag order on his name and any identifying details.
Attorney Erez Bar Tzvi, representing the teacher from the Public Defender's Office, said, "The suspect is cooperating with the investigation, and we are awaiting its conclusion."
