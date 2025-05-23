'Heartbreaking sight': Family of fallen IDF soldier finds grave shattered during memorial visit

The family of Baruch Grossman, an IDF soldier killed during the War of Attrition, was shocked to find his grave destroyed during a memorial visit to the military cemetery in Eilat.

Grossman’s grave was one of 11 undergoing renovations as part of a broad maintenance plan by the Defense Ministry. However, his family said they were never informed about the work.

2 View gallery Fallen IDF soldier Baruch Grossman's shattered grave

“What awaited us was a horrifying, heartbreaking sight—the grave of our grandfather shattered and destroyed,” wrote his granddaughter, Inbal Vaknin, in a Facebook post. “The Defense Ministry decided unilaterally to ‘renovate’ the grave without our consent, without coordinating with us and without even checking when the memorial would be held.”

Vaknin added that no temporary cover was placed over the damaged site. “We were devastated. I sat on the ground and couldn’t stop crying. This is not how you treat the grave of a fallen IDF soldier—or anyone.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Speaking to Ynet, Vaknin initially suspected vandalism until she saw similar work underway on nearby graves. Two workers explained that renovations were being carried out. She said a military rabbi contacted officials, and a representative from Yad Labanim—an organization supporting families of fallen soldiers—in Eilat confirmed the broader project and admitted that all families had been notified—except hers. “We were forgotten. A terrible human error,” Vaknin said.

A Defense Ministry officer later told her it was “unthinkable” the work had proceeded without signed family consent. Vaknin emphasized she wasn’t seeking blame but wanted to ensure no other bereaved family suffers the same.

2 View gallery Baruch Grossman

Daniel Grossman, another grandchild, described the discovery as a traumatic shock. “I thought vandals or anti-Israel attackers had done this. Then we found out it was the Defense Ministry. They broke the grave without speaking to us. The grave was just left shattered.”

He said the emotional toll on the family was severe. “We’re a patriotic family of three generations of IDF fighters. My father, also a former combat soldier who was injured, took it very hard. We understand the need for renovations—but families must be informed and involved.”

Miki Yarkoni, head of Yad Labanim in Eilat, confirmed the incident. “Eleven graves needed to be rebuilt. One family was missed. The Defense Ministry apologized and promised it won’t happen again. In my 17 years in this role, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Defense Ministry’s Department for Families, Commemoration and Heritage issued a statement expressing “deep sorrow over the distress caused to the family” and reaffirmed its commitment to treating bereaved families with the utmost respect and sensitivity.

The War of Attrition (1967–1970) was a prolonged conflict primarily between Egypt and Israel along the Suez Canal, marked by artillery duels and commando raids following the Six-Day War.