Afghan President signs decree to release final batch of Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani on Monday issued a decree to release the final batch of prisoners demanded by the insurgent Taliban as a condition to move to peace talks, sources told Reuters.

"It is signed," a presidential palace source said on Monday evening, a day after a grand assembly recommended Ghani release 400 'hardcore' prisoners so that peace talks could begin in Doha.

