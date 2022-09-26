Egyptian cleric who supported attacks on Israelis, dies at 96

Muslim cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, once seen as the highest Sunni authority, died on Saturday at the age of 96.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

He had been living in Qatar after following the military's overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. An Egyptian court sentenced him to death in absentia in 2015 alongside other Brotherhood leaders.

3 View gallery Sunni Muslim cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi ( Photo: Reuters )

al-Qaradawi had advocated for attacks against Israelis including by suicide missions and called for Jews around the world to be targeted as well.

3 View gallery Aftermath of a suicide bombing of a Tel Aviv bus in 1994 ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

In 2009, the Shin Bet accused al-Qaradawi of allocating $21 million to a charity funded by the Islamic militant group Hamas to set up militant infrastructure in Jerusalem. Hamas, which was originally established as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and now rules the Gaza Strip, denied the allegations.

The cleric also justified the Holocaust and claimed it was God's punishment to Jews.

3 View gallery Youssef al-Qaradawi with Ismail Hanyeh ( Photo: AFP )

He was however opposed to Islamist terrorism around the world and condemned the 2001 attack on the U.S.

Al-Qaradawi remained a staunch critic of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, who led the overthrow of the Brotherhood and who rights groups say has established an even more authoritarian government than the one led by Mubarak.

Egypt considers the Brotherhood a terrorist group and has arrested thousands of its members.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates included al-Qaradawi on a list of dozens of organizations and individuals that they sanctioned for alleged terrorism in 2017 as part of a diplomatic dispute with Qatar, which denied the allegations.