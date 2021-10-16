Report: Israel assassinated former security prisoner in Syria

Israel assassinated a Syrian man who previously spent time in an Israeli prison, Syrian outlets reported on Saturday.

Midhat Saleh, who is 54-years-old, left for Syria a year after he was released from a 12-year stint in Israeli prison in 1998.

He served as a member of the Syrian parliament until 2005, after which he was later appointed to the Golan Height's portfolio by Bashar Assad.

The assassination reportedly took place in the Syrian village of Ain al-Tinah, overlooking Majdal Shams on the Israeli side of the border, according to Syrian state media.

While the area is under Syrian control, intelligence reports showed Hezbollah was entrenching its presence in the region with Damascus' help.

The state-run SANA news agency alleged that he was killed by sniper fire from the Israeli side of the Syrian border, while others cited an airstrike or a drone strike.

Israeli military spokesperson refused to comment on the report.



