Midhat Saleh

Report: Israel assassinated former security prisoner in Syria

Midhat Saleh, who served as a member of parliament and head of the Golan Heights portfolio for the Assad government, was reportedly killed by gunfire in a Syrian town near the border

i24NEWS |
Published: 10.16.21, 20:12
Israel assassinated a Syrian man who previously spent time in an Israeli prison, Syrian outlets reported on Saturday.
    • Midhat Saleh, who is 54-years-old, left for Syria a year after he was released from a 12-year stint in Israeli prison in 1998.
    Midhat Saleh
    He served as a member of the Syrian parliament until 2005, after which he was later appointed to the Golan Height's portfolio by Bashar Assad.
    The assassination reportedly took place in the Syrian village of Ain al-Tinah, overlooking Majdal Shams on the Israeli side of the border, according to Syrian state media.
    While the area is under Syrian control, intelligence reports showed Hezbollah was entrenching its presence in the region with Damascus' help.
    An Israeli tank near the Syrian border on the Golan Heights     An Israeli tank near the Syrian border on the Golan Heights
    An Israeli tank near the Syrian border on the Golan Heights
    (Photo: AFP)
    The state-run SANA news agency alleged that he was killed by sniper fire from the Israeli side of the Syrian border, while others cited an airstrike or a drone strike.
    Israeli military spokesperson refused to comment on the report.

    Republished with permission by i24NEWS.
