Jihadist ideology is spreading in America, warns pro-Israel Christian

Americans are picking up jihadist ideology and threatening freedom of speech in the country, according to Joshua Waller, CEO of HaYovel.

Speaking on the ILTV News Podcast just days after his organization’s Israel Summit was shuttered in Dallas, Texas, due to threats of violence from pro-Palestinian rioters, Waller issued a stark warning to the American public.

“You are fighting an ideology that in America is being fueled and funded by the anti-American, anti-Israel, anti-West machine—and our young people are falling prey to it,” Waller said. “The radicals are even becoming American."

The HaYovel event was meant to bring together around 700 Christian Zionists to stand for Israel, alongside several Jewish settlers and leaders. Many of the Christians expected to attend support a Jewish state not only within pre-1967 borders but also in what is known as the biblical heartland—an idea seen as incompatible with the creation of a Palestinian state.

The event was initially scheduled to be held at a municipal building and then at a nearby mega-church. However, the municipality imposed a massive security fee on the organizers, and the church ultimately backed out, fearing liability if violence occurred.

Antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment have continued to rise in the U.S., even during the second Trump administration. While Waller acknowledges that Trump is pro-Israel and backed by evangelical Christians, he expressed concerns about Trump’s current stance.

“Why did Trump fly over Israel last time around?” Waller asked. “What’s going on in the deeper sense here? Is it about Saudi Arabia or Qatar? Is he blessing Israel?”

Quoting Genesis 12, Waller warned that only those who bless Israel will be blessed—and something seems off with the Trump administration today.

“I know for a fact that if this administration doesn’t get behind Israel … our country is going to see some really hard times,” he said.