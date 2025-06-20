Israel needs U.S. help to strike Fordo, says Ayalon

The United States can make a “great contribution” to the destruction of the Iranian regime and its nuclear facilities, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon.

He told ILTV that after Israel paved the way to the skies over Tehran and the entire Iranian territory by eliminating air defense systems and striking critical elements of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the U.S. could play a key role in targeting the Fordo nuclear site.

“This is the last remaining site that was not taken care of because it is deep down, actually buried in a mountain,” Ayalon said. “Israel does not have the ammunitions or the platforms to carry them.”

He added that he believes “the U.S. would be a great assistance, and also serving none other than the U.S. interests itself.”

Watch the full interview beginning at around 17 minutes: