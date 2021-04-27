ADL report: Anti-Semites adopt 'Zoom bombing' to attack Jewish bodies

An Anti-Defamation League report shows anti-Semites adopted a new tactic when the pandemic closed synagogues and Jewish schools and community centers: hijacking video conferences.
The ADL counted 196 cases of anti-Semitic "Zoom bombing" attacks in the U.S. last year, including 114 against Jewish institutions, according to an annual report that the organization was releasing Tuesday.
The group found that the overall number of anti-Semitic incidents dropped by 4% last year after reaching a record high in 2019.