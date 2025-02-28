Keith Siegel on captivity: 'living with shortness of breath, chest pain, and pressure'

Keith Siegel, a survivor of captivity, shared his experiences during his time as a hostage held by Hamas in a meeting with Minister of Housing and Construction Yitzhak Goldknopf. Keith revealed that he was held at times with his wife, as well as with other hostages, and was transferred to different locations no fewer than 33 times, including two tunnels and two schools in the Gaza Strip.

Keith recounted that during the abduction on the day of the massacre, "We went through three vehicles. They kidnapped us from our home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza using my car, and when we entered Gaza, they transferred us to a local vehicle, and after some time, they transferred us again. They also placed a bag over our heads so we couldn’t see. I don’t know how long it lasted, but from there, we arrived at a house, and from it, we descended into a tunnel. We were kept in that tunnel for three days. After that, we came out for a period of two or three weeks, and then we were taken back into a tunnel again."

Keith described the second tunnel where he was held as "particularly deep—they told us it was 40 meters underground. We had to walk 15 steps to get to the bathroom, which had no air. It was like living with shortness of breath, chest pain, and pressure. They left us there alone from about 5:00 PM until 8:00 AM the next morning. If something had happened to us, there was no one to talk to. They told us, 'If there's a problem, go to the stairs and call for us to come.' One night, while I was with my wife, another hostage with us wasn’t feeling well and needed medication.

"We went and shouted at them, but no one came until we gave up. We returned, and only the next morning did the terrorists arrive. Even getting out of that tunnel was an ordeal. Part of the way, we climbed improvised stairs, and at another part, we crawled to the exit. We emerged from the tunnel miraculously, after all three of us were exhausted and dehydrated. We received very little water and food."

Keith also shared that he was transferred between no fewer than 33 locations during his captivity, including two schools, and was held with other hostages, including one young hostage. "I remember all 33 dates; that’s how many times they moved us," Keith said, noting that he could identify the locations and even name the terrorists.

The meeting with Goldknopf took place last week and was organized by media figure Israel Cohen, who works to connect hostage families with the ultra-Orthodox community. During the meeting, the minister said to Keith: "It was important for me to meet you and hear about the horrors you experienced at the hands of the despicable terrorists in Gaza. My thoughts are constantly with the hostages who remain in captivity after the conclusion of this phase of the deal. As I’ve done so far, I will continue to support any deal. Your descriptions reinforce what we already knew—that this is a matter of saving lives and the utmost necessity."

Earlier on Thursday, Keith and his wife Aviva, who was released during the first hostage deal, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. Their daughter Shir, who became a prominent figure in the fight for the hostages' release, also participated in the meeting. Netanyahu’s office stated that Keith "wanted to thank the Prime Minister for his efforts to secure his release and that of other hostages." Additionally, Shir and Aviva "also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister’s wife, Sara, for her work on behalf of the hostages’ release."

During what was described as a warm meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife told the Siegel family that "together with all of Israel, they are deeply moved to see Keith back home." Netanyahu said that he had promised Aviva and Shir that Keith would return home and was happy that this promise had been fulfilled. Sara added that the hostages were freed thanks to the courage, bravery, and sacrifice of the soldiers in battle. She also noted that she "personally witnesses the extraordinary efforts the Prime Minister is making for the sacred mission of bringing back all of our hostages."

Keith shared with them the hardships he endured in captivity, his struggles, and the process of recovery since his return. "For me, the story isn’t over. While I’ve returned, the responsibility lies with me and with you to bring everyone back. Our friends are still there, and it’s hard for me to return knowing they remain. I know you’re doing a lot—keep showing courage and leadership," he told them. The Prime Minister responded, "I am constantly working to secure the release of the remaining hostages. I will not give up on anyone."