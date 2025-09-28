In Israel, abortion debate centers on restoring choice, not taking it away

As abortion debates intensify worldwide, often framed around restriction and division, Israel offers a different model.

Nir Salomon, executive director of Efrat, says his organization exists to ensure women have choice — not to push them in either direction.

Efrat has been operating for nearly five decades, with thousands of volunteers across the country. Its mission is simple: help women who feel pressured to terminate a pregnancy, usually for financial reasons.

“We’re there to give them the ability to make a decision void of any external pressures,” Salomon explained during a recent interview with ILTV. “If it is finances that are hindering their choice, we’re there to stand by their side.”

That support comes in the form of baby equipment at birth, such as a crib, carriage, and bath, and monthly deliveries of diapers, formula, and clothing for two years.

Since its founding, Efrat says it has helped nearly 90,000 women raise their children.

“Every woman who needs the assistance of Efrat actually keeps her child,” Salomon said. “These are women who are choosing to have their baby.”

The impact is generational. During the war, Salomon recounted meeting soldiers who told him their mothers once turned to Efrat.

“Our mother told us that when she was pregnant, Efrat saved our lives,” one said.

Salomon insists the mission is not about politics but empowerment: “If a woman chooses to terminate, that’s her decision. But if she wants to continue and needs support, we must be there," he said.

Watch the full interview: