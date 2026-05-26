Home Front Command tightens gathering rules in northern Israel

The IDF Home Front Command said new gathering restrictions would take effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. in communities along the northern confrontation line and in Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz and Sifsufa.

Under the updated guidelines, gatherings will be limited to 50 people outdoors and 200 people indoors, down from 200 outdoors and 600 indoors.

2 View gallery Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon ( Photo: KAWANT HAJU / AFP )

The Home Front Command said educational activities may continue without change. In communities near the border, educational activities may be held indoors, with students required to enter a standard protected space during alerts. Activities may also be held inside a standard protected space.

“The Home Front Command continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments,” it said. “If there are changes to public defense policy, the public will be updated through the official platforms of the Home Front Command and the IDF Spokesperson.”

The restrictions were announced after a day of Hezbollah drone attacks on northern Israeli communities . Local leaders along the confrontation line held an urgent meeting Tuesday evening with Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, demanding answers on security measures and the continuation of the campaign amid the escalation and risk to residents near the Lebanese border.

After the meeting, one participant said: “The war will intensify tonight. Stay alert.”

2 View gallery Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo ( Photo: IDF )

At a rally Tuesday in Katzrin, Milo said Northern Command is at war in Lebanon. “Our forces are fighting deep inside Lebanese territory, striking the enemy and destroying enemy infrastructure,” he said. “The enemy is firing from a distance at our forces deep in the field, along the border and at communities. Our role is to protect civilians.”

“As in Syria, so too in Lebanon, the forces separate the enemy from the communities,” Milo said. “Harm to civilians and civilian areas is not a reality that can be accepted or treated as routine. We will not tolerate fire on the home front.”

Milo said Hezbollah had “deliberately chosen to worsen the security reality in the north” by directly targeting civilians in Metula, Shomera and along the border.

“By doing so, the enemy crossed a serious and unacceptable red line,” he said. “The IDF and Northern Command will continue to act decisively against every threat in order to defend the State of Israel and the residents of the north, and to protect their security — your security.”

The rally was also attended by Brig. Gen. Yair Palai, commander of the 210th Division; the commander of the 474th Brigade; and other officers.

Milo’s remarks aligned with those of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir , as the military’s senior leadership presents a united front toward the political echelon out of a sense that current firepower limits prevent deeper damage to Hezbollah.