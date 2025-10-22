Netanyahu draws ‘red line’ against Turkish troops in Gaza

During his meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear his opposition to the deployment of Turkish troops in the Gaza Strip, as part of President Donald Trump’s plan for the enclave. “That’s a red line,” Netanyahu said, according to officials familiar with the discussion.

As part of his visit to Israel, Vance met on Wednesday with families of hostages and survivors of Hamas captivity, assuring them that Washington would continue to do everything possible to bring home the remains of those still held in Gaza. “I can’t promise that everyone will return, but we’re working with our partners to make it happen as quickly as possible,” Vance said. He emphasized that “the United States understands that Hamas must be completely removed from Gaza to restore security.”

2 View gallery J.D. Vance and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Nathan Howard/The New York Times/ AP )

Vance told the families he was committed to all of them and acknowledged the solidarity and mutual support that had formed among them. Survivors and family members explained why it was vital to bring back the fallen hostages’ remains, urging him not to move ahead with the next phase of the plan until Hamas fulfills its part. “Every family needs proper burial and closure,” they said.

Also attending the meeting was Yehoshua Shani, head of the Forum of Heroism and father of Capt. Uri Mordechai, who was killed on the first day of the war near Kibbutz Kissufim. Shani shared the story of his son’s battle and spoke of the hundreds of bereaved families in the forum. He appealed to Vance, on their behalf, to carry out the second phase of the agreement, which includes eliminating the security threat from Gaza and destroying Hamas. “We strongly urge the United States to let Israel complete the mission of defeating the enemy,” Shani said. Vance replied, “We’re working on this with the Israeli government.”

2 View gallery J.D. Vance meets President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Nathan Howard/Reuters )

Alongside the vice president’s visit, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday as part of continued American oversight of the deal’s implementation. His visit follows a series of high-level U.S. trips aimed at ensuring the cease-fire holds and that the agreement with Hamas proceeds according to Washington’s plan.

The growing American involvement in Israel’s security and diplomatic management has become almost a daily presence. Officials in both Washington and Jerusalem describe it as “close coordination,” intended to ensure the cease-fire remains in place and the Gaza agreement is fully carried out. For the U.S., it reflects a need to monitor the process closely and prevent any escalation that could undermine recent gains.