Iran executes two men accused of spying for Mossad, opposition rejects claims

Iran executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday. The opposition group they were linked to denied the charges.

Mizan identified the two men as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi. They were accused of being part of a Mossad-linked spy network and had reportedly received training abroad, including in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

1 View gallery The two were accused of being part of a Mossad-linked spy network and had reportedly received training abroad ( Photo: Majid Saeedi/ Getty Images )

In recent weeks, there have been several executions connected to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI). Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a political wing of the PMOI, stated on social media that their only "crime" was their commitment to freedom and the liberation of their people.

The two men were convicted of charges including "enmity against God" and cooperation with hostile groups. Their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out, Mizan added.

Rajavi also noted that several PMOI members and other political prisoners remain on death row and called for international intervention to "halt the wave of executions."

The NCRI, also known as Mujahideen-e-Khalq, is banned in Iran, and its level of support within the country remains unclear. Along with its rivals, the monarchists supporting exiled former Shah's son Reza Pahlavi, it is one of the few opposition groups that can mobilize supporters.