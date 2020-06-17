French court finds Bashar al-Assad's uncle guilty of property fraud

The exiled uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was found guilty on Wednesday of acquiring millions of euros worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state, and sentenced to four years in prison.

The exiled uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was found guilty on Wednesday of acquiring millions of euros worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state, and sentenced to four years in prison.

The exiled uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was found guilty on Wednesday of acquiring millions of euros worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state, and sentenced to four years in prison.

The French court ordered the seizure of all of Rifaat al-Assad's property in France - which judicial sources estimate are worth 100 million euros ($113 million) - as well as a property worth 29 million euros in London.

The French court ordered the seizure of all of Rifaat al-Assad's property in France - which judicial sources estimate are worth 100 million euros ($113 million) - as well as a property worth 29 million euros in London.

The French court ordered the seizure of all of Rifaat al-Assad's property in France - which judicial sources estimate are worth 100 million euros ($113 million) - as well as a property worth 29 million euros in London.