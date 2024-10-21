IDF intercepts largest drone attack in weeks; Hezbollah drone swarm disrupts flights

In the largest drone attack in weeks, the IDF announced on Monday afternoon that Air Force helicopters and fighter jets intercepted five drones over the Mediterranean Sea. According to the military, the drones were intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

Following the launch of Hezbollah's drone swarm from Lebanon, departures from Ben Gurion Airport were briefly halted but resumed within 15 minutes. The IDF confirmed there was "no security threat at the airport."

2 View gallery Archival: Hezbollah attack intercepted over northern Israel ( Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes )

Around 50,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on Monday, including 24,200 on departing flights.

Hezbollah has launched multiple drone swarms since the start of the war, though incidents involving five or more aircraft have been rare.

2 View gallery Crater discovered near Moshav Moledet following rocket strike ( Photo: Gilboa Regional Council )

This latest drone barrage followed a heavy rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee Panhandle, during which 25 rockets were fired. Sirens also sounded in Beit She’an, Tiberias, Nof HaGalil and dozens of other communities.

Tiberias officials reported the interception of two rockets, with no casualties or property damage. A crater was discovered near the Gilboa region’s Moshav Moledet following a rocket strike.

