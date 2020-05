IDF soldiers on Friday foiled an attempted terrorist attack near the West Bank city of Ramallah. The terrorist was shot dead. There were no casualties among the soldiers.

IDF soldiers on Friday foiled an attempted terrorist attack near the West Bank city of Ramallah. The terrorist was shot dead. There were no casualties among the soldiers.

IDF soldiers on Friday foiled an attempted terrorist attack near the West Bank city of Ramallah. The terrorist was shot dead. There were no casualties among the soldiers.